Sikkim reports 29 new COVID-19 cases

Gangtok: Sikkim reported 29 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 39,313, a health department bulletin said on Thursday.

East Sikkim district registered 24 new cases followed by four in South Sikkim and one in North Sikkim district, it said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The daily COVID-19 positivity rate was 15.5 per cent as the 29 new cases were detected out of 186 samples tested.

The Himalayan state now has 82 active COVID-19 cases, while 38,019 persons have recovered from coronavirus and 757 others have migrated to other states.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 455 as no fresh fatality due to the disease was reported in the last 24 hours.

Sikkim has so far tested 3,42,891 samples for COVID-19.

Also read: 20 new COVID cases in Sikkim, highest in 2022

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









