Sikkim reports 29 new COVID-19 cases

Gangtok: Sikkim reported 29 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 39,313, a health department bulletin said on Thursday.
East Sikkim district registered 24 new cases followed by four in South Sikkim and one in North Sikkim district, it said.
The daily COVID-19 positivity rate was 15.5 per cent as the 29 new cases were detected out of 186 samples tested.
The Himalayan state now has 82 active COVID-19 cases, while 38,019 persons have recovered from coronavirus and 757 others have migrated to other states.
The COVID-19 death toll remained at 455 as no fresh fatality due to the disease was reported in the last 24 hours.
Sikkim has so far tested 3,42,891 samples for COVID-19.
