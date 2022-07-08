Sikkim reports 29 new COVID-19 cases, masks made mandatory

Gangtok: Sikkim reported 29 fresh COVID-19 cases, raising the tally in the northeastern state to 39,342, an official bulletin said on Friday.

With one more death, the toll mounted to 456, it said.

Sikkim now has 101 active cases, while 38,028 people have recovered from the disease, and 757 others migrated.

East Sikkim registered 25 new cases, followed by South Sikkim (4).

The state has so far tested 3,43,067 samples for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Sikkim government has made it mandatory to wear face masks in public places with immediate effect in the wake of rising cases.

All individuals have been directed to maintain a minimum distance of six feet in public places, shops, malls, offices and commercial establishments to ensure physical distancing among customers, employees and visitors, it said in a notification.

