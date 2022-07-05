Sikkim logs eight new COVID-19 cases

Gangtok: Sikkim on Tuesday reported eight new COVID-19 cases, six more than the previous day, with the tally rising to 39,264, according to a health department bulletin.
East Sikkim registered all the eight fresh cases.
The Himalayan state now has 50 active cases, while 38,005 people have recovered from the disease and 755 patients migrated out, the bulletin said.
The death toll due to the infection stood at 454, it said.
Sikkim tested 142 samples for the infection in the last 24 hours.
The daily Covid positivity rate is at 5.6 per cent, the bulletin added.
Also read: President calls Assam CM, enquires about flood situation
Latest Stories
- Karan Johar donates Rs 11 lakh to Assam Chief Minister Relief Fund
- Viruses can change your scent to make you more attractive to mosquitoes: Study
- Mizoram CM inducts journalist into party, says MNF in recruitment drive
- Rejuvenate Arunachal springs to solve drinking water problem: Expert
- Over 100 students from Sikkim Manipal infected by Nairobi Fly
- Mizoram: Aizawl to soon get two motorable flyovers