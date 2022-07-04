West Bengal's active COVID cases cross 10K mark, positivity rate 14%

Kolkata: West Bengal reported 1,822 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, recording a positivity rate of 14.10 per cent, as per the state Health Department.

Three more COVID-19 patients died, taking the toll to 21,225.

There are 10,583 active cases in the state at present. Of these patients, 304 had to be admitted to hospitals.

The new cases were reported after testing 12,921 samples.

The state has so far reported 20,34,485 COVID-19 cases. Altogether 20,02,677 patients have recovered, including 526 in the last 24 hours.

