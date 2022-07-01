Active Covid cases rise to 1,07,189 in country

New Delhi: India added 17,070 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,34,69,234, while the active cases increased to 1,07,189, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll climbed to 5,25,139 with 23 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.25 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.55 per cent, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.40 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 3.59 per cent, according to the ministry.

