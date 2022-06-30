Aizawl: Mizoram’s COVID-19 tally rose to 2,29,048 as 39 more people tested positive for the infection on Thursday, 25 less than the previous day, a health department official said.

The 39 fresh cases were detected from 386 samples tested and the single-day positivity rate is 10.1 per cent, he said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 703 as no fresh fatality was reported, the official said.

Mizoram now has 261 active COVID-19 cases while 2,28,084 people have recovered from the disease, including nine people on Wednesday.

The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 99.57 per cent.

The northeastern state has tested more than 19.37 lakh samples for COVID-19.

According to state immunisation officer Lalmuanawma Jongte, over 8.66 lakh people have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine till Wednesday.

