Sikkim reports 2 new COVID-19 cases

Gangtok: Sikkim reported two new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 39,205, a health department bulletin said on Saturday.

East Sikkim district reported both cases.

The Himalayan state currently has 15 active COVID-19 cases, while 37,986 persons have recovered from coronavirus and 751 others have migrated to other states.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 453.

Sikkim tested 112 samples in the last 24 hours taking the total number of tests done so far to 3,41,249.

