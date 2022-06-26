Gangtok: Sikkim reported two new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 39,205, a health department bulletin said on Saturday.
East Sikkim district reported both cases.
The Himalayan state currently has 15 active COVID-19 cases, while 37,986 persons have recovered from coronavirus and 751 others have migrated to other states.
The COVID-19 death toll remained at 453.
Sikkim tested 112 samples in the last 24 hours taking the total number of tests done so far to 3,41,249.
Also read: Sikkim: Two Army jawans die in road accident in Dzuluk
Latest Stories
- Sikkim reports 2 new COVID-19 cases
- Tripura: Cong-BJP clash sparks tension in Agartala; Cong chief hospitalized
- Administration yet to reach all affected people of Silchar: Himanta
- New music! The latest by Ama Lou, Alewya, Tierra Whack and Flohio
- BTS: ‘V’ takes Paris by storm, ARMY can’t cope with his style
- Ambubachi Mela ends, public worshipping resumes at Assam’s Kamakhya temple