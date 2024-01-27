Renowned actor Sreela Majumdar passes away at 65

Sreela Majumdar, a renowned actress from West Bengal, has died after battling cancer for the past three years. She was 65 years old at the time of her death.

Majumdar was a strong voice in the Bengali film industry. She has played in over 43 films in her career. She is best remembered for her roles in Mrinal Sen’s ‘Ekdin Pratidin’, ‘Kharij’ and ‘Akaler Sandhane’.

She has also played pivotal roles in other films like ‘Mandi’ with Shyam Benegal and ‘Damul’ with Prakash Jha.

In a statement, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, “Saddened by the news of the demise of film actress Sreela Majumdar today afternoon… It is a big loss for Bengal film industry and we shall miss her stellar presence. My condolences to her family.”

Majumdar’s final film project, ‘Palan’ by Kaushik Ganguly, was well received last year. It is a sequel to ‘Ekdin Pratidin’.

She was also recognised for giving her voice to Aishwarya Rai’s role in Rituparno Ghosh’s ‘Chokher Bali’ (A Passion Play, 2003).

