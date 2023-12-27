In a shocking turn of events, South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun, best known for his role in the Oscar-winning film ‘Parasite‘, was discovered dead on Wednesday in what appears to be a suicide, as reported by Yonhap news agency. The 48-year-old actor was found inside a vehicle at a park in central Seoul, amidst an ongoing police investigation into his alleged use of marijuana and other psychoactive drugs.

Lee Sun-kyun, celebrated for his wholesome image, had recently faced the consequences of the scandal, with local news outlets revealing that he was being dropped from television and commercial projects. This unfortunate incident marks a somber end to a career that had spanned over two decades, beginning with his debut in the 2001 television sitcom ‘Lovers’.

Fans and industry colleagues expressed their shock and grief over the untimely death of Lee Sun-kyun on X (Formerly known as Twitter). Many users are sharing their favourite moments from his films, expressing sadness at the loss of a talented actor.

this scene helped me a lot in getting through tough times. thank you for being such a great actor, lee sun-kyun 🕊️pic.twitter.com/xUFkfFmpVb — boseu (@boseu_stop) December 27, 2023

R.I.P – Lee Sun-kyun, such a talented actor. My thoughts are for his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/s5C3JphFWR — Harris Dang aka Critic Name (@FilmMomatic) December 27, 2023

I’m so sad to wake up to the news of Lee Sun-kyun’s passing. Apart from playing a major part in the biggest South Korean film of all time he also gifted us some incredible performances as anti-heroes in A HARD DAY and JO PIL-HO: THE DAWNING RAGE. He will be missed😔 #LeeSunKyun pic.twitter.com/nECcEYCpZj — ベンジーボックス (@BenjyBox) December 27, 2023

I feel like rewatching My Mister again just to feel the sadness one more time



I can’t believe this is how we lost Lee Sun-Kyun.



Such a heartbreaking way to leave this world when you had such a beautiful way of helping telling stories of loss and pain. pic.twitter.com/MUxrt2XyGX — ⁷ (@undercoverARMY4) December 27, 2023

이선균 Lee Sun-kyun has brought me so much joy from his acting in Coffee Prince alone. His passing makes me so sad. 😭😭💔💔 pic.twitter.com/KcaVijeB0N — Katsi’tsí:yo Columbula (@katsitsiyo) December 27, 2023

this is such devastating news. Lee Sun-kyun was just at Lincoln Center a few months ago when Killing Romance was the opening film at NYAFF and I felt like there was so much ahead of him. thank you for moving us with your art pic.twitter.com/rn901GoVom — Kat Moon 孟祥悅 (@katxmoon) December 27, 2023

rest in peace Lee Sun-Kyun. i first saw him in coffee prince from years ago where i fell in love with him and then again in parasite where he was absolutely brilliant. this news is so devastating, and my thoughts are with his family. you will always be remembered pic.twitter.com/1xuweIC3iy — oliver (blue) (@travellingsoot) December 27, 2023

Internationally recognised for his portrayal of the affluent and superficial patriarch in director Bong Joon-ho‘s 2019 cinematic triumph ‘Parasite’, Lee had continued to leave an indelible mark with his final film, this year’s horror feature ‘Sleep’. In the movie, he portrayed a husband whose sleepwalking unfolds into nightmarish scenarios, earning critical acclaim and inclusion in the Cannes Festival’s Critics’ Week section.

