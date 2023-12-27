In a shocking turn of events, South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun, best known for his role in the Oscar-winning film ‘Parasite‘, was discovered dead on Wednesday in what appears to be a suicide, as reported by Yonhap news agency. The 48-year-old actor was found inside a vehicle at a park in central Seoul, amidst an ongoing police investigation into his alleged use of marijuana and other psychoactive drugs.
Lee Sun-kyun, celebrated for his wholesome image, had recently faced the consequences of the scandal, with local news outlets revealing that he was being dropped from television and commercial projects. This unfortunate incident marks a somber end to a career that had spanned over two decades, beginning with his debut in the 2001 television sitcom ‘Lovers’.
Fans and industry colleagues expressed their shock and grief over the untimely death of Lee Sun-kyun on X (Formerly known as Twitter). Many users are sharing their favourite moments from his films, expressing sadness at the loss of a talented actor.
Internationally recognised for his portrayal of the affluent and superficial patriarch in director Bong Joon-ho‘s 2019 cinematic triumph ‘Parasite’, Lee had continued to leave an indelible mark with his final film, this year’s horror feature ‘Sleep’. In the movie, he portrayed a husband whose sleepwalking unfolds into nightmarish scenarios, earning critical acclaim and inclusion in the Cannes Festival’s Critics’ Week section.
