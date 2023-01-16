BTS’ Jimin is Dior’s latest global brand ambassador

Guwahati: Global music sensation BTS has showcased its immense global popularity throughout the years.

Apart from the BTS ARMY, their influence has also been noticed by even those who aren’t K-Pop fans. But now it seems like BTS member Jimin’s impeccable taste in fashion has been noticed after it was announced that the idol was the newest global brand ambassador for designer brand DIOR.

In a recent development, Dior officially signed BTS’ Jimin as its global ambassador. The news comes after K-pop celebrity Jimin recently collaborated with Bigbang’s Taeyang on his new single “Vibe’. “The South Korean artist now embodies the spirit and singularity of Dior style, modernity with a timeless signature,” Dior said in a statement.

The House is thrilled to unveil our new global ambassador, JIMIN from @BTS_BigHit! Pictured here in a colorful look from #DiorSummer23, the singer is now lending his image to creations from Artistic Director of Dior men’s collections, Kim Jones. pic.twitter.com/tV3uuczfwd — Dior (@Dior) January 16, 2023

However, the K-pop band’s relationship with the French luxury house dates back to 2019, when Dior menswear designer Kim Jones designed stage outfits for their “Love Yourself: Speak Yourself” world tour.

Earlier, BTS has worked with major brands including McDonald’s, Coca-Cola, Samsung, and French Luxury Brand Louis Vuitton, who named them as brand ambassadors in April 2021, a partnership that has now ended. Notably, both Vuitton and Dior belong to the French luxury conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton.

BTS shocked fans across the globe last year in June with the surprise announcement that they are going on an indefinite “hiatus” to allow each man time to focus on solo projects and complete their mandatory military service. The luxury French house signing of Jimin indicates that each band member can now individually flex their branding might.

The luxury house is no stranger to K-pop star power. Blackpink’s Jisoo has been driving people crazy since signing a deal with Dior as a global fashion and beauty ambassador in March 2021. Dior and Jisoo have been awarded the Most Valuable Social Media Poster at Paris Fashion Week multiple times for data and insights company Launchmetrics.

With the latest signing, Jimin joins a group of brand ambassadors for Dior that includes Jisoo, Exo’s Sehun and Astro’s Cha Eunwoo.

