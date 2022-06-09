Days after the unfortunate death of prominent Singer KK, whose real name was Krishnakumar Kunnath, several music artists paid soulful tributes to the late singer. The untimely death of KK has left grieving fans and loved ones who were unable to fathom what happened.

As fans continue to mourn the loss of the singer, Assamese Singer Zubeen Garg has paid a touching tribute to the iconic late singer.

Taking to his Instagram official handle, he posted a video paying a heartfelt tribute to KK.

In the video, it can be seen Assamese singer Zubeen Garg singing his evergreen song “Zara Sa” from the movie Jannat.

With a heavy heart, Assamese Singer Zubeen Garg captioned his post “We knew each other through music. We made friends through music. And when he is one, all that remains is his music.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW



He also added “This is my tribute to one of the greatest singer of our generation – the one and only @kk_live_now . Love,Zubeen”

See more



Talented Singer- composer KK, whose real name was Krishnakumar Kunnath, passed away at Kolkata on May 31.

The 53-year-old singer was in the city for a two-day concert and took ill during an event at Nazrul Mancha.

KK collapsed after the concert and was rushed to a private hospital in the city. He was declared dead at Kolkata’s CMRI Hospital around 10 pm on May 31.

As soon as the news of his death broke, people from all walks of life paid tribute to the legend.

Also Read: Shocking, personal loss: India condoles demise of singer KK

Trending Stories









