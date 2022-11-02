Govt hikes price of ethanol, used for blending in petrol

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday hiked the price of ethanol used for blending in petrol, as it looks to double the blending to 20 per cent, sources said.
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, raised the price of ethanol extracted from sugarcane juice to Rs 65.60 per litre from the current Rs 63.45 per litre for the supply year beginning December 2022.
The rate for ethanol from C-heavy molasses has been increased to Rs 49.40 per litre from Rs 46.66 per litre currently, and that of ethanol from B-heavy to Rs 60.73 per litre from Rs 59.08 per litre, sources said.
Also Read | Bengal govt to conduct health check-up of all bridges in state
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Pak PM, Chinese prez meet, agree to strengthen all-weather ties, CPEC
- Manipur: Mr International runner-up gets warm reception at Imphal airport
- India to press for efforts to deal with spillovers by rich nations at G20: FM
- Kohli becomes leading run-getter in T20 World Cup history
- 10 Best Netflix series to watch in November 2022
- President Murmu arrives in Nagaland on two-day visit