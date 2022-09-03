Although the due date for income tax return (ITR) filing for AY 2022-23 has crossed. But those taxpayers whose ITR requires to be audited is 31st October 2022. Those whose ITR doesn’t need any audit are eligible for an ITR refund.

However, taxpayers who have missed filing their income tax return (ITR) by July 31, 2022 deadline, could still file a late return.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

It is to be noted that the late return can be filed with a penalty of Rs 5,000 along with some interest on the website of the income tax department.

Following 10 days of ITR filing, the income tax department allows taxpayers to check the status of their refund.

Under sections 237 to 245 of the Income Tax Act, 1961, tax refunds can be granted in cases where the amount of tax paid by a person (or someone on his/her behalf) is more than the amount imputable.

Taxpayers who are waiting for their ITR return have the option to check the status of the refund online via the official portal of the Income Tax Department— incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in or at the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) e-governance website, tin.tin.nsdl.com.

What is Income Tax Return (ITR)?

Income Tax Return (ITR) is a form used to file your income and tax, declare the net tax liability, and report the gross taxable income during a financial year to the Income Tax Department of India.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

For every Indian individual, it is mandatory to pay tax on his/her taxable income every financial year.

As per Income Tax rules, it dictates that in case of excess tax paid or not under the taxable income slab, an individual is entitled to receive an income tax refund from the Income Tax Department of India.

However, filing an ITR post the due date may attract a penalty of Rs 5,000 for people having an annual income of over Rs 5 lakh if they file their ITR by December 31 of the assessment year.

Here’s how you check your ITR status at income tax e-filing online:

Visit the e-filling website and log in to eportal.incometax.gov.in using your user ID and password. Now go to My Account and tap on Refund/Demand Status. Select Income Tax Returns from the dropdown menu and click on the Submit option. Once you have selected the submit option, then click on your acknowledgment number. A new web page showing your return details along with your income tax refund status will appear.

How to check your ITR status online by PAN number/card?

Taxpayers who have filed income tax returns can also check his/hers ITR refund status online using one’s PAN card.

First, the taxpayer should visit the NSDL website: https://tin.tin.nsdl.com/oltas/servlet/RefundStatusTrack.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Now follow the step-by-step guide on how to check ITR refund status online by PAN card:

1] Login at the direct NSDL link — https://tin.tin.nsdl.com/oltas/servlet/RefundStatusTrack;

2] Now type your PAN number;

3] Choose Assessment Year (AY) 2022-23

4] Tap on the ‘Submit’ option.

Your ITR refund status will be displayed.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

What are the different kinds of ITR refund status?

Processed: This status appears when the return is successfully processed.

Submitted and pending for e-verification/verification: This status appears when you have filed an ITR but did not e-verify it, or your fully signed ITR-V has not yet arrived at CPC.

Successfully e-verified/verified: This status, on the website means that the taxpayer has e-verified but the processing of ITR is pending.

Also Read: Experts call for policy changes for e-commerce to thrive in India

Trending Stories









