Three men have been arrested on suspicion of fraud for allegedly deceiving several tourists in Guwahati and absconding from various hotels in the Paltan Bazar area.
According to reports, Neeraj Singh, Swaraj Khanna, and S Sharat were arrested and presented before the Paltan Bazar police on Thursday night. They were accused of deceiving numerous individuals under the guise of vehicle and hotel bookings.
It was alleged that the victims, primarily drivers, said that the accused did not reimburse them for transporting tourists from Guwahati to Shillong. They also allegedly sought refuge inside a hotel room for fear of reprisal from irate vehicle operators.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
After interrogating the three suspects, police learned the entire incident to come to light. The accused had allegedly been in contact with several hotel operators in the area and had left unpaid bills in recent days.
Also Read | A Constitutional awakening in northeast India
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Tourists tricked, hotels unpaid: 3 arrested in Guwahati
- Sikkim honours heroes of glacier outburst on 75th R-Day
- Ornithologists concerned at decline in migratory birds at Loktak Lake
- What happens when motorcycle rides and storytelling come together?
- Former employee accuses WWE founder Vince McMahon of abuse, trafficking
- On 75th R-Day, Nagaland Guv calls for early soln to Naga issue