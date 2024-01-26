Three men have been arrested on suspicion of fraud for allegedly deceiving several tourists in Guwahati and absconding from various hotels in the Paltan Bazar area.

According to reports, Neeraj Singh, Swaraj Khanna, and S Sharat were arrested and presented before the Paltan Bazar police on Thursday night. They were accused of deceiving numerous individuals under the guise of vehicle and hotel bookings.

It was alleged that the victims, primarily drivers, said that the accused did not reimburse them for transporting tourists from Guwahati to Shillong. They also allegedly sought refuge inside a hotel room for fear of reprisal from irate vehicle operators.

After interrogating the three suspects, police learned the entire incident to come to light. The accused had allegedly been in contact with several hotel operators in the area and had left unpaid bills in recent days.

