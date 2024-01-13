An IndiGo flight, which encountered a diversion to Bangladesh’s Dhaka due to dense fog at the Guwahati airport, has finally reached its intended destination after a 12-hour journey that began in Mumbai on Friday night. The airline clarified that the diversion occurred at 4 am on Saturday due to low visibility.
Suraj Singh Thakur, the former Mumbai Youth Congress chief and a passenger on the diverted flight, shared the update on X, formerly Twitter, expressing his relief at finally landing in Guwahati after the extended flight. Thakur humorously remarked, “After a 12-hour flight, I would have hoped to reach Europe, but I’m happy to be in Guwahati. Mera Desh Mahaan. Thanks @IndiGo6E.”
IndiGo issued a statement explaining the diversion, citing bad weather conditions. The airline assured that passengers, who remained inside the landed plane, were kept informed and provided with refreshments. The statement apologised for the inconvenience and announced arrangements for an alternate crew to operate the flight from Dhaka to Guwahati.
Despite these assurances, some passengers took to social media to express frustration over the prolonged wait following the abrupt diversion. Thakur, in a post on Saturday morning, revealed that passengers had been inside the plane for nine hours, emphasising their landing in Bangladesh without passports.
Another passenger, also sharing their experience on X, reported a four-hour wait for a new crew to fly them back to their destination. “IndiGo6E stuck inside aircraft with 178 passengers for 9 hours now, flying 6E 5319 from Mumbai to Guwahati. We made a landing in Dhaka around 4 am because of lower visibility in the North East. We have been waiting for another crew for 4 hours now, can we please expedite?,” the post read.
According to the flight tracking website Flightradar24, the IndiGo flight, initially scheduled to depart from Mumbai at 8.20 pm on Friday and land in Guwahati at 11.10 pm, experienced a three-hour delay, departing around 11.20 pm.
ALSO READ | Assam BJP reveals statewide celebration plans for Ram Temple consecration ceremony
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Here’s why Indian Govt blocked crypto sites Binance, Kucoin, and OKX
- Sikkim: Cane species used by Lepchas rediscovered after over a century
- Guwahati-bound Indigo flight makes emergency landing in Dhaka? Here’s what we know
- Manipur CM chairs high-level meet on oil leak incident
- How useful is the air quality index?
- Reflectors in space could make solar farms on Earth work for longer every day