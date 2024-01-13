An IndiGo flight, which encountered a diversion to Bangladesh’s Dhaka due to dense fog at the Guwahati airport, has finally reached its intended destination after a 12-hour journey that began in Mumbai on Friday night. The airline clarified that the diversion occurred at 4 am on Saturday due to low visibility.

I took @IndiGo6E flight 6E 5319 from Mumbai to Guwahati. But due to dense fog, the flight couldn't land in Guwahati. Instead, it landed in Dhaka. Now all the passengers are in Bangladesh without their passports, we are inside the plane.✈️ — Suraj Singh Thakur (@SurajThakurINC) January 13, 2024

Suraj Singh Thakur, the former Mumbai Youth Congress chief and a passenger on the diverted flight, shared the update on X, formerly Twitter, expressing his relief at finally landing in Guwahati after the extended flight. Thakur humorously remarked, “After a 12-hour flight, I would have hoped to reach Europe, but I’m happy to be in Guwahati. Mera Desh Mahaan. Thanks @IndiGo6E.”

Finally landed in Guwahati. After a 12 hour flight, I would have hoped to reach Europe but I'm happy to be in Guwahati. Mera Desh Mahaan. Thanks @IndiGo6E



Now heading Towards Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra #BharatJodoNyayYatra 🇮🇳 — Suraj Singh Thakur (@SurajThakurINC) January 13, 2024

IndiGo issued a statement explaining the diversion, citing bad weather conditions. The airline assured that passengers, who remained inside the landed plane, were kept informed and provided with refreshments. The statement apologised for the inconvenience and announced arrangements for an alternate crew to operate the flight from Dhaka to Guwahati.

Despite these assurances, some passengers took to social media to express frustration over the prolonged wait following the abrupt diversion. Thakur, in a post on Saturday morning, revealed that passengers had been inside the plane for nine hours, emphasising their landing in Bangladesh without passports.

Another passenger, also sharing their experience on X, reported a four-hour wait for a new crew to fly them back to their destination. “IndiGo6E stuck inside aircraft with 178 passengers for 9 hours now, flying 6E 5319 from Mumbai to Guwahati. We made a landing in Dhaka around 4 am because of lower visibility in the North East. We have been waiting for another crew for 4 hours now, can we please expedite?,” the post read.

Hi, we truly regret the inconvenience caused to you. The flight was diverted due to bad weather which is beyond our control too. Our team is working to assist the passengers to the best of their capabilities. We sincerely look forward to your understanding. ~Ravi — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) January 13, 2024

According to the flight tracking website Flightradar24, the IndiGo flight, initially scheduled to depart from Mumbai at 8.20 pm on Friday and land in Guwahati at 11.10 pm, experienced a three-hour delay, departing around 11.20 pm.

