Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT Guwahati) concludes the year 2023 with a remarkable series of accomplishments, spanning cutting-edge research breakthroughs, global collaborations, and advancements in academic excellence. The institute’s initiatives have garnered global recognition, placing it among the world’s top universities.

In the realm of research, IIT Guwahati achieved significant milestones. The creation of a ‘Recombinant Protein Toolbox’ emerged as a breakthrough, with transformative potential for regenerating damaged heart tissues. Additionally, the institute’s research team engineered a novel non-sticking, non-wetting liquid marble with a ‘time bomb’ release effect, holding promise for programmed drug release.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Further contributing to sustainable development, researchers at IIT Guwahati developed a catalyst capable of releasing hydrogen gas from methanol without generating carbon dioxide. This method, utilising methanol as a Liquid Organic Hydrogen Carrier, aligns with global efforts towards a hydrogen-methanol economy. The institute also proposed an innovative biomedical waste solution using compacted Bentonite/Kaolin clays.

IIT Guwahati’s advancements in healthcare technology include the OsteoHRNet, a Deep Learning-based framework for assessing Knee Osteoarthritis severity, and a cost-effective device for detecting specific bacteria causing Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs) in rural areas with limited testing facilities.

The institute showcased prowess in environmental innovation by developing technologies for the efficient utilisation of tea waste, creating a silica-coated cotton fabric for oil-water separation, and introducing a nanofluid-based heat transfer fluid for solar-generated heat in desalination systems.

In infrastructure development, IIT Guwahati laid the foundation stone for the Assam Advanced Healthcare Innovation Institute (AAHII), featuring a 500-bedded ‘Connected’ Multi-Specialty Hospital. The institute also inaugurated the NRL – Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Sustainable Materials Translational Facility on Bioplastics, emphasising environmental sustainability.

IIT Guwahati excelled in placements, with 800 offers, including 214 Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs) in Phase 1 of Placements. Notable placements include job offers with a salary of Rs. 50 Lakh Per Annum and 11 offers exceeding Rs. 1 Crore package.

Global recognition came through QS World University Rankings, with 14 subjects ranked, and entry into the World’s Top 25% Institutions List in QS World University Rankings 2024. Collaborations with industry and international institutions further solidified IIT Guwahati’s commitment to global cooperation, intellectual growth, and technological innovation.

The institute’s dedication to technology transfer was exemplified by the completion of the Transfer-of-Technology (ToT) of a novel free-space optical communication system to Nav Wireless Technologies Pvt Ltd.

Fostering innovation and entrepreneurship, IIT Guwahati organised events like BioNEST and iDEATE 23, while its alumni-led startups, Primary Healthtech and BetaTank Robotics, showcased notable developments.

Prof. Rajeev Ahuja, Officiating Director, IIT Guwahati, expressed optimism about the institute’s future, stating, “With the strong commitment of the faculty members and brilliant students, we hope to serve the society, grow through our research and innovation, and broaden our outreach even further in the coming years.”

As the year concludes, IIT Guwahati looks forward to sustaining excellence and making transformative contributions in the fields of academia, research, and technology development.

