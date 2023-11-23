AIIMS Guwahati to host Int'l conference on wound management

Guwahati: To discuss the existing concepts, recent developments, and challenges in the field of wound management, the Department of General Surgery along with allied specialties Departments of AIIMS Guwahati will be hosting an international conference on the theme “Advances in Wound Care” under the aegis of Indian Society of Wound Management from November 24-26.
Wound management is crucial for swift healing, minimizing infection risks, and preventing complications. It reduces healthcare costs, alleviates patient discomfort, prevents long-term disabilities, supports overall well-being, and enhances the efficiency of healthcare resources.
The conference will be inaugurated by Prof Anurag Srivastava, Former Head, Department of Surgical Disciplines, AIIMS Delhi, and Prof VK Shukla, Rector, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi in the presence of Prof Ashok Puranik, Executive Director, AIIMS Guwahati and the Organizing Chairperson of the conference.
As per a release, over 350 delegates from multiple states of India and abroad are participating in the conference. The conference will feature a diverse range of orations, invited lectures, panel discussions, quiz competitions, and workshops exploring the latest advancements in wound management, regenerative medicine, and technology.
The speakers of the conference include experts representing multiple disciplines in the field of medicine and surgery from India, South Africa, Italy, Greece, and United Kingdom.
Prof Ashok Puranik, Executive Director, AIIMS Guwahati and the Organising Chairperson of the conference hopes that the participants will have the opportunity to engage in discussions on topics such as bioengineering solutions, personalized medicine in wound care, and the role of digital health in improving diagnostics and monitoring.
He hopes that the conference will foster collaborations among professionals, promoting a holistic approach to wound management that integrates medical, technological, and patient-centered perspectives. Surgeons and Specialists from Guwahati and North East India involved in wound management have been invited to attend the event.
