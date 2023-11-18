Assam: Annual sports day held at down town School

Guwahati: The down town School Guwahati, Assam, celebrated its first Annual Sports Day themed ‘We Win as One Team. Game On!’ with exuberance and camaraderie, marking a resounding success.

The event commenced with a heartfelt welcome song by Grades 3 to 7, setting the tone for the day. Renowned badminton player Nikhilesh Sarma graced the occasion as the chief guest, hoisting the dtS flag, inaugurating the festivities.

A vibrant march past by the four houses – Agni, Prithvi, Aakash, and Varun – showcased unity and discipline. Principal Ms. Maya Alfred Fernandes acknowledged the school’s achievements, while awards honored the support staff for their invaluable contributions.

The sports arena buzzed with energy during various competitions, including inter-house races, swimming, and diverse individual sports events. The highlight was the inter-house 4×50-metre relay race, emphasising teamwork and unity.

Special accolades were given for literary achievements, alongside prestigious awards for attendance, academics, and overall school contributions.

Varun House emerged as the overall winner in Co-curricular activities, with Aakash House claiming Best House in Sports. Prithvi House showed commendable athleticism as the sports category runner-up.

Chief Guest Nikhilesh Sarma motivated students with inspiring words, followed by a lively dance performance by Grade 1 and 2 students, adding zest to the event.

Gratitude was extended to all participants, guests, and organizers, culminating in a patriotic moment with the national anthem. A delightful brunch for the chief guest and parents wrapped up a day filled with triumphs, celebrations, and a strengthened sense of community.

