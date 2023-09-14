Guwahati: In a proud moment for Assam and the Northeast, the prestigious ICC Men’s World Cup trophy has made its way to Guwahati on Wednesday after being showcased in as many as 18 countries.
The coveted silverware was formally unveiled at the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) Stadium at Barsapara by BCCI joint secretary Devajit Saikia, ACA president Taranga Gogoi and ACA secretary Tridib Konwar in the presence of the ACA Apex Council members and former Apex Council members along with former cricketers and a host of cricket enthusiasts.
“It is a proud moment for Guwahati to have the coveted trophy. The ICC Men’s World Cup trophy has travelled to 18 countries after it made a trip to space. No trophy has so far travelled this far in the sky. We are extremely honoured and excited to have the trophy in Guwahati,” said BCCI joint secretary Saikia said, while addressing a jam-packed auditorium of the 91 Yards Club on the premises of the stadium.
It may be noted that in June this year, ICC, cricket’s global governing body, had kick-started the World Cup trophy tour by launching the coveted silverware into the stratosphere, 1,20,000 feet above the earth before it made a stunning landing at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad, where the final of the quadrennial showpiece is scheduled in November.
Reportedly, the trophy was attached to a custom-made stratospheric balloon with some spectacular shots of the trophy sitting on the edge of the earth’s atmosphere, captured by 4k cameras.
From June 27, the trophy had travelled to countries such as Kuwait, Bahrain, Malaysia, USA, Nigeria, Uganda, France, Italy and the host country.
Earlier in the day, the trophy was displayed at South Point School, located near the ACA Stadium, for students and cricket enthusiasts to get a first-hand glimpse of the showpiece.
In a statement, ACA chief executive officer Pritam Mahanta said that as many as four warm-up matches, including one between India and England, would be played at the stadium in the run-up to the quadrennial showpiece to be hosted by India from October 5, 2023.
Besides India and England, two other teams, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, are also scheduled to play their warm-up matches at the ACA Stadium here.
Giving details on the warm-up matches to be held here, Saikia said that the main venue and the training facilities are ready to be used.
The BCCI official informed mediapersons on Wednesday that the teams would begin their training sessions from September 28 at the Annex Ground of the ACA Stadium at Barsapara and at the Amingaon Cricket Ground.
On September 29, Sri Lanka will lock horns with Bangladesh at the ACA Stadium.
Ticket prices for the warm-up matches have been fixed at Rs 200 (for students), Rs 300, Rs 500, Rs 700 and Rs 1000.
