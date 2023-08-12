Assam: Illegal Burmese betel nuts seized in Guwahati; 2 held

Guwahati: Acting on a tip-off about the illegal transportation of Burmese dried betel nut, a joint operation was launched by STF Assam and the local police from Bashishtha police station on Friday following which two persons were arrested in Guwahati.
As per a release, at about 10PM, the joint operation team intercepted a Tata LP truck bearing registration no AS 01 GC 0756 at Beherbari, PS- Bashishtha. 28 bags of contraband Burmese betel nut weighing 1400 kgs were recovered.
Police informed that betel nut was concealed and transported in a separate chamber. Two brothers, namely, Ramen Basumatary and Dipak Basumatary, sons of late Babul Basumatary of Sarma Kata under PS Basistha Kamrup (Metro), Assam were arrested by the police on the spot.
In this connection, further investigation has been carried out by the Guwahati Police.
In another case, the teams from STF Assam and Buraeu of Investigation (Economic Offences) raided a grocery shop at Ghoramara, PS-Hatigaon at around 2AM on Saturday and recovered 43 LPG cylinders kept illegally and hazardously.
The owner of the grocery shop, Jogesh Kalita, S/O late Dipen Kalita was arrested, and a case has been registered at the BI(EO) PS vide Case No. 20/2023. Investigation is this regard is in process.
