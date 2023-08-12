Assam: Guwahati to host Northeast's first-ever defence tech expo

Guwahati: A defence technology exhibition, showcasing latest weapons, vehicles and other equipment, will be held for the first time in the Northeast, with Assam’s largest city Guwahati gearing up to host the event in October.
A meeting to review the preparations was held between the state government and top Army officials here on Friday, Assam Industries and Commerce Minister Bimal Borah said.
“Held a meeting along with GoC-in-C, Eastern Command Lt. Commander R Kalita to review the proposed defence expo Defence East Tech 2023 scheduled to be held for the first time in the North East on the 10th & 11th of October 2023 at Maniram Dewan Trade Center, Guwahati,” Borah wrote on X, previously known as Twitter.
He said this will be the first-ever defence technology exhibition showcasing cutting-edge weapons, vehicles and tech solutions ranging from assault rifles to military drones.
The expo will witness the participation of over 200 indigenous manufacturers, startups and MSMEs.
“This programme aligns with Hon’ble PM Adarniya Shri @narendramodi Ji’s #AatmaNirbhar Campaign realising the vision of a ‘Self-Reliant India’ and aims to promote and strengthen India’s domestic industries, especially in critical sectors like defence,” Borah said.
The expo is also expected to have a ripple effect by furthering the industrial development of the sector in the state and provide an opportunity to bring in investment and create jobs, the minister added.
