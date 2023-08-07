Man held in Guwahati after video of torturing mother goes viral

Guwahati: A person was detained in Guwahati on Monday after a viral video purportedly showed him assaulting his aged mother, police said.
The purported video, which has gone viral on social media, was filmed by a neighbour of the family. It showed the man hitting his aged mother with a stick as she pleaded with him to stop beating her.
As the video reached the police, a team from the Dispur police station went to the house of the accused in the Hengrabari area and picked him up, an official said.
“We have detained the man and questioning is on,” he said.
Neighbours alleged that the man had also tied his mother in the courtyard of the house in scorching heat and poured hot water on her.
“We are yet to ascertain the facts of the matter and an investigation is underway,” the official said.
