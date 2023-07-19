Assam police apprehends 2 cattle smugglers from Jorabat

Guwahati: In a major crackdown on cattle smuggling, a team from the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police launched an operation and apprehended two cattle smugglers at Jorabat in Assam on Tuesday.

Acting on specific inputs, the operation was jointly conducted by STF and Jorabat OP.

The team intercepted and apprehended two cattle smugglers identified as Md. Samsuddin Ahmed (31) and Md. Sahidul Islam (31). The duo hails from Assam’s Morigaon district.

During a thorough search by the team, a cash amount of Rs 26.50 lakh, one Mahindra Bolero and two mobile phones were recovered from their possession.

The accused persons were handed over to the Jorabat OP. A case was also registered against both the accused under appropriate sections of law and further investigation is underway.

The successful operation against cattle smugglers in Jorabat is a testament to the commitment of the STF in combating such illegal activity. The seizure of a large amount of cash and other evidence is a significant blow to the cattle smuggling network in the region.

