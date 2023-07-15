Pedal for a Change calls for sustainable transport amid rising congestion in Guwahati

Guwahati: As the city of Guwahati have been facing issues related to pollution and traffic congestion which has ben impacting the livelihood and health of every citizen, Assam-based organisation Pedal for a Change called for an action needed for promoting sustainable urban transport.

Addressing the issue in a press release the organisation stated, “As the pollution and congestion crisis looms large over Guwahati, urgent action is needed from all stakeholders, including government bodies, urban planners, policymakers, and citizens, to prioritize sustainable urban transport and create a cleaner, healthier, and more liveable city for future generations.”

They are of the opinion that people are spending more money on and precious time while traveling for work -leading to loss of productive hours. These twin problems are giving rise to a third urban problem -increase in lifestyle and non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

It has been known that worldwide, the transportation sector contributes about 25% of all carbon emissions and therefore the 6th Assessment report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), released in 2022, has mentioned the need to urgently act towards limiting emissions.

The organisation, which works at the intersection of climate action and sustainable transportation, said that the transport sector, particularly city transportation, needs specific reforms, investments, and behavioural changes in lifestyle to neutralize the rising emissions.

They even highlighted that a study conducted by the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) in 2022 which showed the shortcomings of certain approaches to addressing congestion and heavy traffic. The research, titled “Gradual Sustainability Approach for Urban Transport through Subtle Measures,” states that constructing flyovers, underpasses, and widening roads are not effective solutions and can worsen congestion and sustainability without reducing traffic.

In view of this situation, Pedal for a Change encouraged adopting sustainable modes of transportation as modern and large cities worldwide are making efforts to encourage people to use public transportation by investing in buses, trains as well as better cycling and walking facilities.

They have even mentioned the concept of 15 – Minute City which is gaining popularity across major cities in the World. The 15-Minute city is an urban planning concept that aims to create cities in which all essential services, such as grocery stores, schools, health care facilities, and recreation centers, are located within a 15-minute walk or bike ride from residents’ homes. The goal of the 15-Minute city concept is to reduce reliance on personal vehicles and to create more sustainable and liveable urban environments.

Further they are of the view that with the passing of the Transit Oriented Development (TOD) policy by the Government of Assam in 2022, the focus on public transportation will improve.

TOD is a type of urban development that is designed to be accessible by public transportation and is typically centered around a transit station or corridor.

Transit Oriented Development (TOD) and the concept of the 15-Minute City are related in the sense that they both aim to create more sustainable and livable urban environments.

The organisation is also of the opinion in order to address these urban challenges, it is crucial for the state to develop a State Sustainable Urban Transport Policy that aligns with the National Urban Transport Policy (NUTP).

The NUTP (2006) emphasizes the development of public transportation and advocates for the promotion of non-motorized modes of transport such as cycling and walking to alleviate traffic congestion.

Further they mentioned, “The recommendations of the Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) for Guwahati, submitted by RITES in 2021 to the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority, need to be made public and followed if they comply with the NUTP and modern urban planning guidelines. The CMP serves as a vital planning document that provides a framework for sustainable and efficient transportation in cities, helping urban planners and policymakers manage the increasing demand for mobility in urban areas.”

They have even suggested that implementing strategies on-road parking restrictions, paid parking, and congestion pricing can help discourage the use of private vehicles and promote alternative modes of transportation.

