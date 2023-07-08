Guwahati airport takes measures to prevent flooding during monsoon

Guwahati: The Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati is gearing up to combat the monsoon with full preparedness and safety protocols, an official release said on Saturday.
“The airport might face extreme difficulties due to unpredictable rainfall patterns, heavy rainfall causing recurring floods and low-lying water filled nearby areas outside the boundary wall.
“LGBIA has implemented several plans and procedures to mitigate any potential disturbance on operations,” a release from the airport authorities said.
Dedicated manpower has been deployed by the airport authorities for cleaning drains at multiple locations in the facility.
Heavy construction machines are being used to make trenches for the proper flow of rainwater along the periphery of the boundary walls on the airside of the airport terminal.
“The top concern is always the safety and well-being of the passengers. The airport’s efforts for passenger safety, operational excellence, and stakeholder satisfaction are reflected in the airport’s proactive strategy and strong preparedness efforts,” it said.
