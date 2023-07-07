Assam: Police takes dismissed cop into custody from GMCH

Guwahati: A dismissed inspector who was absconding was taken into custody by a police team from Gauhati Medical College Hospital on Thursday, an officer said.
The Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel earlier in the day found Biman Roy, the former officer-in-charge of Ghograpar police station in Nalbari district in an unconscious state at the Guwahati Railway station and took him to the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) where he received treatment.
A police team from Nalbari district, led by Additional Superintendent of Police Olindrita Gogoi, arrived in the evening at the GMCH and took Roy in their custody.
Gogoi said that the doctors have said that his condition was stable and so they are taking him to Nalbari for further interrogation.
‘We have taken him into custody and we will take his statement at Nalbari, following which he will be arrested,’ the ASP said.
GMCH Superintendent Abhijeet Sharma had earlier said that the patient was brought to the hospital in the morning and was suffering from food poisoning though his other parameters were normal.
Roy’s family members in Goalpara were informed and a nephew identified him as the dismissed police officer.
Roy was dismissed from service on June 29 after initially being suspended after a 17-year-old girl alleged that she was sexually molested and her objectionable photographs were taken inside the police station by Roy.
The girl along with a man was taken into custody on June 21 in connection with a child marriage case.
A case was registered in Nalbari police station under sections related to wrongful confinement of a person with the intent to insult the modesty of a woman read with certain sections of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO) related to the use of children for pornographic purposes.
