2024 LS polls: BJP leaders of 12 eastern, NE states to meet in Guwahati

Guwahati: Senior BJP leaders of 12 states in east and northeast India will meet in Guwahati on Thursday to strategise on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
The meeting will be attended by BJP’s national general secretary BL Santosh, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Tripura CM Manik Saha, party MPs and MLAs, and state unit presidents, among others.
A meeting of the party’s core committee was held on Wednesday night to discuss the issues that will be taken up at the day-long Zonal Committee meeting, Assam BJP president Bhabesh Kalita said.
The meeting also held a detailed discussion on the impact of the month-long ‘Maha Jana Sampark Abhiyan’, held in June to mark the completion of nine years of the Narendra Modi government, he said.
The eight northeastern states have a total of 25 Lok Sabha seats with Assam having the highest of 14. Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur and Tripura have two seats each, while Mizoram, Nagaland and Sikkim have one seat each.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Among the eastern states, West Bengal has 42 seats, Bihar has 40 seats, Odisha has 21 and Jharkhand has 14 seats.
The meeting is also likely to discuss the assembly elections in Mizoram, which would be due later this year.
BJP leaders of the northern, central and western states will meet in New Delhi on July 7, and those of the southern states in Hyderabad on July 8.
Also read | Manipur: Farmers fear shortage of locally grown ‘Meitei Rice’
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Evaluation of health institutions in Assam shows encouraging results: Himanta
- 2024 LS polls: BJP leaders of 12 eastern, NE states to meet in Guwahati
- Meghalaya to regulate dumping of medicines in landfills
- Arunchal: Governor Parnaik takes part in Dree festival
- Power deficit of more than 50% unacceptable: Meghalaya HC
- Fauda Season 4: A thrilling journey through conflict and identity