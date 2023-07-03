Assam: Guwahati-based firm aims for Latin America; plans to double staff

Guwahati: HR technology firm Vantage Circle on Sunday said it will almost double its manpower to over 400 people within the next 2-3 years as it looks to foray into Latin America with its various products.

The Guwahati-based company, which began as a less than 10-member startup in 2010, has now established operations in over 70 countries catering to more than 700 global clients with approximately 18 lakh corporate employees.

“Most of our clients are from India and the US. We offer various employee engagement solutions to clients in the form of rewards and recognition products. Nowadays, companies are gradually outsourcing this division for better management,” Vantage Circle CTO and Co-Founder Anjan Pathak told PTI in an interview.

The company currently offers four different products — perks, rewards, fit and pulse, which are customised and offered as per client requirements, he added.

Apart from its headquarters in Guwahati, the company has offices in Delhi and Australia, while it operates through a subsidiary in the Netherlands, Pathak said.

“Europe is a big market and we have started our business there. On July 6, we will open our office at Calgary in Canada and this will cater to the company’s North American expansion plans,” he added.

The Co-founder said that the company is now looking at entering the Latin America market in the coming days.

“We are getting a lot of traction from the Latin American nations. It is a huge market and we are looking for opportunities there,” he added.

Pathak also stated that looking at the growth prospects, the company is planning to hire more people in the future.

“At present, we have around 230 employees on our rolls. We are gradually increasing our headcount. We are looking to have 400 people on board within the next 2-3 years,” he added.

Out of its total manpower strength, 80 per cent are freshers in the 26-27 years of age group, while 40 per cent of the staff are women, Pathak said.

Asked about the funding source, the CTO said that the company has never borrowed money or accepted investments.

“Vantage Circle is a ‘bootstrap’ firm. So far, only our family and close friends have put in money. Also, all our products are developed in-house by our own engineers looking at the clients’ varied needs,” he added.

Some of the top leading business houses like HCL, Accenture, Infosys, Wipro, Aricent, GE, Mu Sigma, Capgemini, Renault, Wakefit, HP, Samsung, Infosys, Sun Pharma, Tesco, Ericsson, Bosch, BCG and Tata Group firms (except TCS) are clients of the Vantage Circle.

