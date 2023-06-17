Guwahati: A person was killed in rain-induced landslide in Guwahati on Saturday after portion of boundary wall of the residential complex collapsed on the room where he was sleeping, officials said.
The incident occurred in Dhirenpara area of the city in the early hours and the police, SDRF personnel, assisted by locals, extracted the body from under the rubble.
The victim has been identified as Muktar Ali, hailing from Barpeta district, who used to work at a nearby sweet shop.
The state has been witnessing incessant rainfall over the past few days.
More than 34,000 people in 11 districts were affected in the first wave of flood till Friday in the north-eastern state this year, an official bulletin said.
