Guwahati: The Guwahati Railway Station of N. F. Railway has been awarded ‘Eat Right Station’ certification by FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) in recognition of providing high-quality, nutritious food to passengers, said NFR CPRO Sabsyachi De on Tuesday.
The station has been able to qualify the guidelines established by FSSAI and become the first railway station in N. F. Railway to get this status, the CPRO said in an official release.
This certification has been awarded for the period of 2nd June, 2023 to 2nd June, 2025.
The ‘Eat Right Station’ certification is granted by FSSAI to railway stations adhering to standard food storage and hygiene practices. This certification is awarded by FSSAI to railway stations that set benchmarks in providing safe and wholesome food to passengers.
“Further, in its endeavour to ensure safe and hygienic food to passengers, N. F. Railway has planned to take up more stations in future like Rangiya, Lumding, Tinsukia, Alipurduar Jn. and Katihar to qualify as ‘Eat Right Station’ by FSSAI for which necessary efforts are being carried out,” the official release said.
“The station has been awarded with a certificate upon a conclusion of an FSSAI-empanelled third-party audit agency,” it further added.
It is to be mentioned that the certification is part of the ‘Eat Right India’ movement- a large-scale effort by FSSAI to transform the country’s food system to ensure safe, healthy and sustainable food for all Indians.
