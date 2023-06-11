Guwahati: One labourer died and another was critically injured in an accident at Guwahati Refinery, an official said on Sunday.
The accident took place at a project site of the refinery in Noonmati area of the city on Saturday, the official added.
Both were engaged in shoring when land heaps came falling on them and they were buried under it.
“The duo was taken to a multi-specialty hospital in the city,” the refinery said in a statement.
“While Abdul Karim succumbed to his injuries, Abdul Malik is undergoing treatment,” the statement said.
“Guwahati Refinery management has constituted a high-powered committee for investigating the incident. Meanwhile, action has been initiated by the refinery to support the bereaved family,” the company said.
