Guwahati: Nityanand Rai reviews BSF's operational readiness along Indo-Bangla border

Guwahati: Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai on Saturday expressed satisfaction at the operational readiness of the Border Security Force (BSF) in guarding the international border with Bangladesh.

He also lauded the efforts of the force in controlling crimes along the border.

Rai was visiting the BSF Guwahati frontier headquarters in Patgaon area on the outskirts of the city to take stock of the operational preparedness of the force, an official release said.

“Honourable minister expressed his satisfaction on security measures and operational preparedness of BSF and apprised that the government recognise the contribution of BSF towards national security and is always eager to address operational concerns.

“Rai also applauded the tireless efforts made by BSF to control crime along the India-Bangladesh border and the commendable job being performed by bordermen in safeguarding the Indian border,” the release said.

The inspector general, BSF, Guwahati frontier, Dinesh Kumar Yadav, gave a detailed briefing on the prevailing security scenario and challenges along the border, various measures being undertaken by the force to strengthen the international boundary to prevent smuggling, illegal immigration and other trans-border crimes.

BSF personnel under the Guwahati frontier are deployed along the India-Bangladesh border in Coochbehar district of West Bengal and Dhubri and South Salamara districts of Assam.

