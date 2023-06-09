Guwahati accident: No more digging across city, says district admin

Guwahati: Taking cognizance of the freak accident that claimed the life of an 11-year-old student on Thursday, the District Administration on Friday directed to immediately stop all kinds of digging works across Guwahati.

Considering the seriousness of the situation, Kamrup Pallav Gopal Jha, Deputy Commissioner and Chairman of District Disaster Management Authority, has instructed the department concerned such as PwD, Guwahati Jal Board, Power Grid Corporation of India and Smart City Limited to immediately stop all kinds of digging work across the city.

The departments have also been instructed by the Deputy Commissioner to make proper barricades as well as display of visible signage in the already dug-up tranches.

“Several incidents have occurred in recent times causing loss of lives and properties due to the unprotected tranches, potholes, open manholes dug up by different agencies in several locations of Guwahati city,” a notice issued by the district administration stated.”

The notice further stated, “If such tranches are not protected by barricades or repaired immediately, such incidents may continue to occur in the near future. With the ensuing rainy season, chances of such incidents have increased manifold, causing threat to the lives and properties of the public in general.”

The direction has been issued in the greater public interest and as per the provisions laid down in Section 41 (C) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Meanwhile, the director of the construction company has been arrested by the police based on an FIR Lodged by the Guwahati Metropolitan Drinking Water and Sewerage Board after noticing discrepancies and negligence in work.

