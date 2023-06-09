Guwahati accident: No more digging across city, says district admin

Guwahati: Taking cognizance of the freak accident that claimed the life of an 11-year-old student on Thursday, the District Administration on Friday directed to immediately stop all kinds of digging works across Guwahati.
Considering the seriousness of the situation, Kamrup Pallav Gopal Jha, Deputy Commissioner and Chairman of District Disaster Management Authority, has instructed the department concerned such as PwD, Guwahati Jal Board, Power Grid Corporation of India and Smart City Limited to immediately stop all kinds of digging work across the city.
The departments have also been instructed by the Deputy Commissioner to make proper barricades as well as display of visible signage in the already dug-up tranches.
“Several incidents have occurred in recent times causing loss of lives and properties due to the unprotected tranches, potholes, open manholes dug up by different agencies in several locations of Guwahati city,” a notice issued by the district administration stated.”
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The notice further stated, “If such tranches are not protected by barricades or repaired immediately, such incidents may continue to occur in the near future. With the ensuing rainy season, chances of such incidents have increased manifold, causing threat to the lives and properties of the public in general.”
The direction has been issued in the greater public interest and as per the provisions laid down in Section 41 (C) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.
Meanwhile, the director of the construction company has been arrested by the police based on an FIR Lodged by the Guwahati Metropolitan Drinking Water and Sewerage Board after noticing discrepancies and negligence in work.
Also Read | Assam: Three suspended for leaking CCTV footage of accident
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- NEDA convener Himanta Biswa Sarma to visit violence-hit Manipur
- Manipur: Assam Rifles organises peace meet in Jiribam and Tamenlong
- Meghalaya: Rape accused convicted in West Garo Hills, gets 20 years in jail
- Pact inked to train Nagaland school teachers on disaster management
- Three more people killed, 2 injured in fresh violence in Manipur
- Manipur’s Naga MLAs want status quo in Naga tribal areas