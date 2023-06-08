Assam: Class 11 student killed after being hit by school bus in Guwahati

Guwahati: In a tragic accident, a girl was killed in a road mishap in Guwahati’s Ganeshguri area on her way to school on Thursday morning.

The girl, identified as Priya Kumari, was a Class 11 student of Little Flower School at Hatigaon and was riding pillion on a scooter with her sister when their scooter collided with a school bus belonging to Royal Global School.

The accident occurred near Rajdhani Masjid, just a few metres away from Little Flower School.

Unfortunately, Priya Kumari died on the spot, while her sister was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Eyewitnesses attributed the accident to the bus’s high speed and also highlighted the presence of dug-up pathways in the area as a contributing factor.

Instead of stopping and attending to the accident, the bus driver attempted to flee from the scene.

However, The driver, Bipul Boro was later arrested by police.

