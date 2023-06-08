Assam: Class 11 student killed after being hit by school bus in Guwahati

Guwahati: In a tragic accident, a girl was killed in a road mishap in Guwahati’s Ganeshguri area on her way to school on Thursday morning.
The girl, identified as Priya Kumari, was a Class 11 student of Little Flower School at Hatigaon and was riding pillion on a scooter with her sister when their scooter collided with a school bus belonging to Royal Global School.
The accident occurred near Rajdhani Masjid, just a few metres away from Little Flower School.
Unfortunately, Priya Kumari died on the spot, while her sister was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
Eyewitnesses attributed the accident to the bus’s high speed and also highlighted the presence of dug-up pathways in the area as a contributing factor.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Instead of stopping and attending to the accident, the bus driver attempted to flee from the scene.
However, The driver, Bipul Boro was later arrested by police.
Also Read | Assam: 3F Oil Palm collaborates with state govt for ceremonial plantation
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- India-Bangladesh border conference in Delhi from June 11
- Arctic Ocean could be ice-free in summer by 2030s, say scientists
- Active Covid cases dip to 2,687
- Assam: Class 11 student killed after being hit by school bus in Guwahati
- Punjabi Lane residents agreed in principle to relocation: Meghalaya govt to HC
- Apple Vision Pro headset: what does it do and will it deliver?