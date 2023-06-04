Engine snag suspected, IndiGo plane with Union minister, 2 MLAs diverted to Guwahati

Dibrugarh: A Dibrugarh-bound plane of the IndiGo was diverted to Guwahati on Sunday morning after the pilot suspected a snag in the engine, officials said.

Over 150 passengers were travelling on flight 6E-2652, including Union MoS for Petroleum Rameswar Teli and two Assam BJP MLAs — Prasanta Phukan and Terash Gowala, they said.

Teli told PTI that 15-20 minutes before the landing, it was announced that the flight was being diverted.

“Initially we were frightened and sceptic as to why the flight was not able to land at the Dibrugarh airport. It was diverted to Guwahati. Then the pilot made the announcement that because of a technical snag in the engine, they need a longer runway to land,” he said.

“We were told to remain seated in the plane while they tried to fix the snag. After two hours, it was announced that the flight cannot take off and hence canceled,” he said.

Teli said he had three meetings to attend, but could not because the flight was cancelled.

“I requested the IndiGo authorities to arrange an alternate flight from Kolkata but they couldn’t. I will report this to the Aviation Minister,” he said.

The Guwahati-Dibrugarh flight returned to Guwahati and made a precautionary landing as the pilot suspected a technical snag in the engine, IndiGo sources said.

The plane is being checked for faults at the Guwahati airport, they said.

Alternative arrangements were made for the passengers, they added.

Dibrugarh MLA Phukan, who was on the flight, said the plane took off from Guwahati at 8.38 am, and around 8.51 am, the pilot announced that there was a technical snag.

“Accordingly, the flight returned and landed at the Guwahati airport,” he said.

“By God’s grace, we are all safe. The Indigo authority didn’t manage the events after the landing properly, and we had to face a lot of trouble because of that. First, they said that they will arrange an alternative flight to Dibrugarh but they didn’t. Then they said they will arrange cars,” he said.

Duliajan MLA Gowala said that it was quite irresponsible for IndiGo that two MLAs from the state had to wait at the airport for five hours.

“There was no coordination. We want the intervention of the Aviation Minister and the Prime Minister,” he said.

An IndiGo official at the Dibrugarh airport said that the passengers have been given the option to travel by Monday’s flight, and those who do not avail of it will get a refund.

An Airport Authority of India (AAI) official said the plane returned due to a “minor issue”, and an emergency was not declared at the Guwahati airport.

