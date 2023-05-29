Guwahati: Seven students of Assam Engineering College were killed and six others injured in a road accident in Guwahati on Monday, police said.

Ten third-year students left the college premises in a car early this morning, and their speeding vehicle hit a road divider and then collided with a pick-up van in Jalukbari area of the city, an officer said.

Extremely anguished by the loss of young and precious lives in the road accident at Jalukbari. My deepest condolences to their parents and families.



Have spoken to authorities at GMCH. All possible medical assistance is being provided to those injured. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 29, 2023

“Seven students died on the spot, while three others were admitted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital in critical condition,” he said.

Three occupants of the pick-up van, including the driver, were also critically injured and admitted to the hospital, the officer added.

