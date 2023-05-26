Assam: AASU to protest govt decision to teach maths, science in English

Guwahati: The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) on Friday announced a month-long agitation against the state government’s decision to teach maths and science in English in vernacular medium schools from Class 6 onwards.
The series of agitation will culminate with a meeting of academicians and educationists on June 27 at Guwahati, AASU president (in-charge) and secretary Utpal Sarma and Sankarjyoti Boruah said here.
“The decision of the government to teach maths and science in English from Class 6 is detrimental to the growth of Assamese, Bodo and other local languages. We have been opposing it since it was announced last year.
“Now, we will launch a month-long agitation from May 27 to press for withdrawal of the decision,” they said.
Rather than taking such decisions, students in vernacular medium schools should be taught English properly so that they can be fluent in the language, the AASU leaders maintained.
The series of agitations will start with a discussion with the teachers’ associations of the state on May 28.
It will be followed by a 10-hour fast by all anchalik’ (regional) committees of AASU on May 31 and a gana satyagraha’ at Guwahati on June 6.
All the local committees will undertake a mass awareness drive regarding the government’s decision from June 8 to 14, followed by protest demonstrations at the district level on June 15 and a bicycle procession on June 24 in all the sub-divisions.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The stir will end with a meeting of academicians on June 27 in Guwahati.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, at a review meeting of the Education department in July last year, had directed for the introduction of English as a medium of instruction for science and maths from Class 6 till Class 12, along with the continuation of the teaching of both subjects in the Assamese language.
Also read | Assam: Two arrested in cash-for-job scam in Karbi Anglong
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Assam: AASU to protest govt decision to teach maths, science in English
- Meghalaya HSSLC result: Poor show in Garo Hills, only 31.94% clear exams
- Assam govt forms committee to probe Guwahati pipeline burst that killed 1 person
- MoS Nityanand Rai calls on Manipur Guv, assures help to restore peace
- Assam Rifles sets up base near Mizoram-Manipur border
- Assam’s Hriday Hazarika wins Gold in shooting at Khelo India Games