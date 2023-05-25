Guwahati: The main water pipeline connecting the newly inaugurated JICA water treatment plant in Jaipur area of Guwahati’s Kharguli exploded around 3.15pm on Thursday.

Videos from the scene show streams full of water gushing out with full force and flooding the neighbourhood. As per reports, many vehicles have been washed away and houses have also been damaged, causing injury to many.

Locals present at the spot during the mishap claimed that three persons have died after being hit by the force of the water or due to drowning. Sources claimed that a resident of a nearby house died of drowning.

However, Latasil police station officials have refused to disclose the actual death figure as per the orders received from higher ups. The police have cordoned off the area and the injured have been shifted to nearby hospitals.

Locals have expressed anguish over the losses incurred due to the explosion of the newly-installed water supply pipeline. They demanded the state government to compensate for the losses.

The partial commissioning of JICA-assisted Guwahati Water Supply project was inaugurated by the Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma at the premises of the Kharguli Water Treatment Plant last year on December 22. The project aimed at providing clean drinking water to the residents of Guwahati from March 2024.

The Gauhati Jal Board claimed that the new water supply project has the capacity to supply water 24×7 to 1.25 lakh families in some areas of the city.

