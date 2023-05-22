Prohibitory orders in Guwahati because of Amit Shah's visit?

Guwahati: Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC were imposed in Guwahati on Sunday, ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah‘s visit to the city.
Some persons or groups are likely to disturb the normal functioning of offices and obstruct the movement of the public and traffic in the coming days, according to the notification shared by Police Commissioner Diganta Barah.
It is also apprehended that these groups or persons may carry out agitation or demonstration in the city, thereby causing “breach of peace and public order”, it said.
“It is necessary to take preventive measures to ensure peaceful movement of public, traffic and also normal activities of local residents and also functioning of offices in above mentioned area,” the order stated.
Assembly of more than five persons and procession or slogan shouting in the entire jurisdiction of the police commissionerate has been prohibited with immediate effect until further orders.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma chaired a meeting of cabinet ministers to discuss the upcoming trip of Shah, who is likely to reach Guwahati on Wednesday night on a two-day visit.
“Laying of foundation stone for the National Forensic Science University & distribution of appointment letters will be done during the visit of Hon’ble HM,” the Chief Minister’s Office tweeted.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
After attending the meeting, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said Shah will grace the ceremonial distribution of appointment letters to approximately 45,000 candidates for various government jobs.
“We had an in-depth discussion on the smooth conduct of both events. Senior officials of all the departments were also present in the meeting,” he said.
Also read | Assam govt issues dress code for school teachers
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Prohibitory orders in Guwahati because of Amit Shah’s visit?
- Shillong Lajong return to I-League after four years
- Arunachal: Ex-MLA Thangwang Wangham appointed state NPP president
- Logo on 200 years of Assam Tea unveiled
- Tripura govt to refurbish old capital complex area
- Trust is important if you want to succeed at work – here’s how to build it