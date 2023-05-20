Assam down town University hosts first edition of 'Campus Bazaar'

Guwahati: Assam down town University (AdtU) has successfully hosted ‘Campus Bazaar’, a weekly market exclusively designed to promote student entrepreneurs and their innovative products, an official release said.
The first edition of Campus Bazaar was held early this month, garnering immense participation and support from the university community.
Campus Bazaar is an initiative of down town Venture Labs and Institution Innovation Council-AdtU, which recognized the need to provide a space for student entrepreneurs to sell their products and encourage a culture of an ‘Earn while you learn’ environment.
AdtU believes that entrepreneurship is an essential skill for students to learn, whether or not they plan to start their own businesses.
The inaugural edition of Campus Bazaar witnessed the impressive participation of nine groups of students from various programmes who enthusiastically set up their stalls.
The market featured a range of products ranging from handmade crafts, painting, digital art, and jewelry to snacks and fresh fruit juices.
The overwhelming attendance of students at the market clearly demonstrated their encouragement for their fellow student vendors.
The Campus Bazaar will be a regular fixture on the university calendar, taking place every Friday from 10 am to 4 pm. All students from AdtU are invited to participate in this vibrant marketplace and explore the outstanding entrepreneurial talent showcased by their peers.
