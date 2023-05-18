IIT Guwahati organises 'Research & Industry Conclave'

GUWAHATI: Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati has successfully organised a three-day ‘Research & Industry Conclave – INTEGRATION’23 to boost industry-academia collaboration.

The conclave was organised with the aim of providing an exclusive platform for students, young innovators, entrepreneurs, industry experts, professionals, academicians, policymakers, investors and exhibitors to exchange innovative ideas, knowledge base, showcasing products and services to rejuvenate various research and development opportunities under one roof with a special focus on northeastern states.

During RIC23 at IIT Guwahati

The RIC 23 was inaugurated by Bhaskar Jyoti Phukan, CMD, Numaligarh Refinery Limited and Prof. Sashindra K. Kokoty, Dy. Director, IIT Guwahati. Prof. G. Krishnamoorthy, Dean, Industry Interaction and Special Initiatives, and Prof. K.V. Krishna, Dean of Academic Affairs, IIT Guwahati, were also present during the inauguration ceremony.

The flagship event of IIT Guwahati hosted more than 600 eminent personalities from all parts of India. The participants hailed from diverse backgrounds such as students, investors, innovators, policy makers, entrepreneurs, industrial experts, academicians, start-ups, scientists, MSMEs, and trade & industries associations/NGOs, among others.

The Research and Industrial Conclave of 2023 was honoured to have Prof. Abhay Ashtekar from Pennsylvania State University, Prof. Subhash Kak from Oklahoma State University, Dr. Binoy Kumar Saikia from the North East Institute of Science and Technology, and Dr. Rubul Mout from Harvard Medical School as the Institute speakers.

These distinguished individuals have made significant contributions to their respective fields, including theoretical physics, computer science, organic chemistry, and biomedical research, enriching the discussions and inspiring attendees with their ground-breaking work and insightful perspectives.

Speaking during the event, Prof. Parameswar K. Iyer, Officiating Director, IIT Guwahati said, “IIT Guwahati strives to create a strong ecosystem of research and innovation through industry-academia collaboration, and the promotion of startup culture. This conclave is an effort by the Institute to join hands with the industry leaders and policymakers to solve the problems of the country, encourage entrepreneurship and create employment opportunities”

The Abhilasha Design Workshop, organised by the Design Innovation Centre, Department of Design, IIT Guwahati, in conjunction with the Research and Industrial Conclave 2023, saw the enthusiastic participation of over 1,200 school students.

School students attending Abhilasha-the design workshop at RIC23

This captivating initiative provided a unique platform for these young minds to delve into the realms of design thinking and innovation. Led by experienced professionals, the workshop nurtured creativity, encouraged critical thinking, and empowered students to tackle real-world challenges through innovative solutions.

Furthermore, the students also got a chance to visit state-of-the-art laboratories at IIT Guwahati, where they gained first-hand exposure to advanced technologies and engaged with experts in diverse fields. Their interaction with Dr. Rubul Mout was a highly enriching experience. Besides, team RIC’23 also conducted PRE-RIC events which included Math Olympics, D’SinoQuation, and Integration Bee where more than 1000 school students participated from more than 20 different schools of both English and Assamese mediums.

During workshop on AI and ML at RIC23

The objectives of the Research & Industry Conclave include showcasing the ongoing research activities of research groups from different institutions across the country, connecting industry and academia to exchange their problems and solutions, providing a platform for students, innovators, entrepreneurs to showcase concepts and ideas to investors, and industries and Inspiring and encouraging young minds toward research and innovation.

Speaking about the conclave, Dr Pratul Chandra Kalita, Associate Professor, Department of Design, IIT Guwahati and the faculty convener of RIC’23, said, “The Research and Industrial Conclave serves as a catalyst for interdisciplinary discussions, paving the way for ground-breaking advancements in various fields. The conclave encourages cross-pollination of ideas and facilitates networking opportunities, ultimately driving the growth and development of both academia and industry. It is a privilege to be a part of this conclave and witness the remarkable impact it has on shaping the future of research and industry.”

The Research & Industry Conclave’23 included several talks from eminent personalities to address the trending topics in science, innovation, and entrepreneurial ecosystem. The key talks included insights on the disruptive challenge of artificial intelligence and India; emerging opportunities and advanced market potential for value-added carbon products from coal resources, from designing brand new protein molecules to engineering cells, among others.

Since 2015, IIT Guwahati is organising Research conclave to nurture young minds toward research, innovation, and entrepreneurship. This time, IIT Guwahati Research Park and Students’ Academic Board (SAB) along with IITG-TIC instituted the Research & Industrial Conclave (RIC) – INTEGRATION 2023 with dedicated networking schedules, mentoring sessions and showcasing of innovations that provided new entrepreneurs and students investment opportunities for product development and scaling-up.

