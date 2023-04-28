Srimanta Sankaradeva Univ rendering yeoman service: Assam Guv

Guwahati: Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankaradeva Viswavidyalaya, established to promote the ideology of the great 15th-century Vaishnav saint and philosopher, has been rendering yeoman service in promoting and broadening his life and philosophy, Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria said.
The university has become a powerful tool to facilitate social enrichment and spreading the teachings of Srimanta Sankardeva, Kataria said at the fifth convocation of the university on Thursday.
“It is always an honour to attend the convocation of the university established in the name of the great man as the university is doing a commendable job of broadening the life and philosophy of the great man”, he said.
The governor urged the students to be worthy of their degrees and try their best to bring about qualitative changes in the society.
He also asked them to be ambassadors and take the role of spreading the life and philosophy of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva far and wide.
Kataria appealed to the university authorities to take steps to empower its students to manage the rich resources of the state carefully and in a planned manner.
The governor presented degrees to 23 PhD and 10 MPhil scholars while 452 students were conferred postgraduate and undergraduate diplomas in the convocation.
Union Minister of State for Education Rajkumar Ranjan Singh said the university has carved a distinct place in the North East by introducing postgraduate programmes in Yogic Science and Naturopathy among other path breaking programmes.
He said that the attempt of the university should be to synergise knowledge and skills of the students by introducing add-on courses on Sankardeva in consonance with the NEP curriculum.
