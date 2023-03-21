GUWAHATI: Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati recently concluded the two-day brainstorming workshop for Northeast India for structured discussion on Technology Vision 2047 with faculty members, professionals, and stakeholders from various scientific disciplines invited from the 8 states of North-East India.

The workshop was jointly organised by IIT Guwahati and Technology Information Forecasting and Assessment Council (TIFAC) and was designed to capture the thoughts and ideas about future India from the experts.

Participants attending the two day workshop at IIT Guwahati

Prominent industrialist Prabhat Kamal Bezbaruah graced the event as the chief guest.

The workshop was attended by more than 60 experts and about 70 students from different disciplines including Dr. Deben Buragohain (Former CEO, IGGL); Prof. Ramesh Deka (VC, Cotton University); Prof. Narayan Talukdar (VC, Assam Down Town University); Prof. Alok Buragohain, Chancellor (Girijananda Choudhury University); Sazzad Alam, Joint Secretary, Industries & Commerce (Govt. of Assam); Advocate Deba Debajit Kr. Das (Guwahati HC); Rajiv Kr. Bora (Former Chairman, APSC); Mr. David Gogoi CEO & Founder Zerund Bricks); Dr. Bibhuti Bhusan Borthakur (Director, BBCI); Prof. Abu Taleb Khan (VC, Aliya University); Dr. Saiful Alam (Kokrajhar Medical College); Jayanta Bordoloi (Ayur Shristi Health Science Co-operative Society, Ltd.); Manoj Das (Former Director, IIE and NERAMAC); Dr. Bharat Basistha (Director, DST, Sikkim); Dr. Dipjyoti Rajkhowa (Former Joint Director, ICAR-NEH) and Puranjoy Neog (Infotech Solutions).

Speaking during the workshop, Prof. Parameswar K. Iyer, Officiating Director, IIT Guwahati, shared his thoughts about the future India. He said, “North East region is blessed with rich biodiversity and every state has its own unique agricultural products with the possibility to tap into the world market. However, the problem is that they perish before they reach to the market due to a lack of storage facilities and other allied amenities. Facilitating an ecosystem of allied technologies, skilling of manpower in niche technologies and promoting technology-aided development will provide thrust for this region and make it an engine of growth in multiple sectors.” Prof. Iyer laid emphasis that technology development can be a game changer in this aspect.

During his address, Prof. Pradeep Srivastava, Executive Director, TIFAC, explained the philosophy of Technology Vision 2047. He said, “During Amritkal, on the directives of Hon’ble PM, TIFAC has initiated the process for drafting the Technology Vision 2047 document with the broad vision of achieving Technology Impendence by 2047.”

Key thematic areas of the workshop included climate change & disaster management, education & skill development, Energy, Food & Agriculture, Human & Animal Health and Industry.

Speaking during the workshop Prabhat Kamal Bezbaruah inspired the participants. He spoke about the requirement for newer technologies to empower the emerging industrial sector in the region.

The workshop also focused on providing a platform for the students and youth to exercise their vision to design the future India. As students are one of the key stakeholders to capture the aspirations and thoughts to identify weak signals which would be disruptive and have the potential to change the entire future scenarios, the Institute also organized a student conclave as part of the Constructive meeting of the workshop.

The event was successfully conducted by Dr. Gautam Goswami, Scientist G / Adviser & Head, Technology Vision 2047, TIFAC, New Delhi; and Prof. Utpal Bora, Head, Centre for the Environment, IIT Guwahati.

The brainstorming session by the sectoral experts brought out the key challenges that every sector may encounter in the long run of 2047 and their possible technological and policy-related solutions. The amalgamation of human and digital technology interface in almost every sector has been prominently mentioned by the experts.

Students community shared their crazy ideas which need to be followed up in order to attain technology supremacy. One radical suggestion that came from the students has a large-scale social impact is how to rectify abnormality if developed in the baby when it is in the mother’s womb. Many more ideas were also captured.

