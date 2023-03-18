Minor siblings kidnapped from Guwahati: Police

Guwahati: Two children of a family were allegedly kidnapped from Guwahati and police have launched an operation to rescue them, a senior official said on Friday.

Assistant Commissioner (Jalukbari) of Guwahati Police, Bhargav Goswami, told PTI that the incident took place on Thursday evening in Tetelia area of the city.

“We have launched an operation to rescue the children and nab the culprit. We have got some clues,” he added.

Goswami said the suspect is known to the family and the siblings, who are nine years and four years old.

“The suspect used to be the driver of a truck owned by the father of the boys. Due to some differences, he left the job. Yesterday, he came to their home with his new vehicle,” he added.

The accused then offered chocolates to the kids and took them for a ride in his new vehicle, the officer said.

“He did not return. His mobile phone is now switched off. But we hope to nab him soon,” Goswami said.

