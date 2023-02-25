Guwahati: The annual awards ceremony of FICCI FLO Northeast Chapter kicked off with a glittering ceremony on Friday at Hotel Vivanta in Guwahati.

The event was attended by invitees, guests and members of the organisation. Minister for Power, Cooperative, Mines and Minerals, Indigenous Tribes, Tribal Faith and Culture Department, Nandita Gorlosa attended the event as the chief guest.

Seven entrepreneurs were conferred the FLO Awards by the chief guest for their outstanding achievements in their field of work.

Rajya Sabha member Bhubaneswar Kalita graced the occasion as the guest of honour and gave a captivating speech on how women are playing a significant role in the country’s economic development. A rhythmic gayon bayon escorted the chief guest who was accompanied by the chairperson of FICCI FLO NE, Meghali Das.

A ceremonial lamp was lit by the eminent dignitaries during the event. The shakti anthem of FLO was sung by the members of the FLO NE. The anthem decodes and demystifies the inner aura of women.

In her welcome address, chairperson Meghali Das reiterated the commitment of FLO NE chapter to work for the empowerment of women, combating ills of the society, and creating business opportunities. The objective of the award ceremony is to give recognition to competent women entrepreneurs.

Meghali Das expressed gratitude to all members of the FLO NE chapter for their immense support due to which the organisation has successfully completed fifteen years of service to the community, society and the nation.

The annual magazine titled ‘Mosaic’ was released by the minister on the occasion.

The chief guest urged women to strive higher in their quest towards empowering themselves and contributing towards the growth of the Indian economy and nation-building.

FICCI FLO is the women wing of the Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), which is the apex body of industry and commerce in India. FLO has its headquarters in New Delhi.

As an All India Organisation for women, FLO has 17 chapters pan India and represents close to 8,000 women entrepreneurs, professionals and corporate executives. The Northeast Chapter of FICCI FLO was formed in the year 2007.

