Raj Bhavan bids farewell to Assam Guv Jagdish Mukhi

Guwahati: The officers and staff of Raj Bhavan on Saturday bid farewell to outgoing Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi and his wife Prem Mukhi.

Mukhi will be replaced by Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly Gulab Chand Kataria, who is likely to take oath on February 22 as the new governor of Assam.

Mukhi thanked the people of the state and Raj Bhavan for the respect, affection and support given to him during his stint in the northeastern state.

He said that considering the helping nature of the people and the leadership given by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam will go ahead in reaching a new height of its growth and development.

See more It was an honour for me to be able to serve the beautiful State of Assam for the past five years as the Governor of the State. I am grateful beyond measure that I have been appointed to serve the State of Assam by the Honourable President and Honourable Prime Minister. pic.twitter.com/0RsJWqAhJC — Prof. Jagdish Mukhi (@jagdishmukhi) February 18, 2023

“It was an honour for me to be able to serve the beautiful state of Assam for more than five years as the governor. I am happy with the results of our concerted efforts and I have faith that the state will continue to prosper and move forward,” Mukhi said.

He asked the staff to work earnestly and contribute to the development of the nation as well as take good care of their health and maintain a balanced life to achieve good productivity.

Mukhi, who took charge as the governor of Assam on October 10, 2017, will leave the state with his family on Sunday. The state government will give him a farewell at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport here.

