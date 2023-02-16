Doomdooma: The Panbazar police arrested two more accused on Wednesday in connection with the murder of Guwahati-based businessman Ranjit Bora.

With these fresh arrests, the total number of people arrested in connection with the murder case has risen to seven, police said.

On February 5, the police arrested 5 accused who had allegedly committed the crime and sent them to judicial custody.

On the confession of the mastermind of the heinous crime, Shah Alam, the police arrested Papu Dihingia and Bipul Das at Paltanbazar in Guwahati, police said.

Almost two-and-a-half-months after a distributor of a dairy cooperative was shot dead here, the Guwahati Police on February 5 said it has cracked the case by nabbing five members of a gang who had allegedly committed the crime.

On November 21, two of them allegedly shot dead Ranjit Bora when he was on his way to a bank to deposit money. Bora was shot in the neck at Panjabari locality of the city.

“The two main accused were arrested from Guwahati and Nalbari. During interrogation, they admitted to have committed the crime with a 9 mm pistol. Three of their associates have also been apprehended,” Guwahati Police Commissioner Diganta Barah had earlier said.

“There was no other motive involved in killing Ranjit Bora other than snatching money,” he added.

The police had earlier announced a bounty of Rs 2 lakh for any information on the businessman’s murder.

The deceased was a distributor of West Assam Milk Producers’ Co-operative Union Ltd (Purabi Dairy).

According to police, more persons who were involved in the case will be apprehended soon.

