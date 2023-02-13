Guwahati: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Northeast Frontier Railway apprehended three persons in different drives conducted during the last few days for illegally selling railway tickets.

The RPF also recovered 10 railway tickets from their possession.

In January, as many as 9 persons were apprehended for touting activities and 32 railway tickets worth more than Rs 73,000 were recovered from their possession. The apprehended persons have been prosecuted under section 143 of the Railways Act, 1989.

In another incident on February 4, the CIB and RPF team of Guwahati conducted surveillance/checking against illegal and other undesirable activities at Guwahati Railway Station. During the course of checking, they apprehended two persons who demanded an extra amount from a group of passengers and assured them of getting confirmed berths in a train.

During the enquiry, it could be learnt that apprehended persons were involved in the illegal selling of railway tickets and took an extra amount of Rs 5000 from the passengers for a total of 6 GS tickets against the actual fare of Rs 295. As such, the recovered tickets were seized and a case has been registered under section 143 of the Railways Act.

In a recent incident on February 7, the CIB team of RPF/Katihar jointly with the RPF team of Barsoi conducted a drive against touting activities of railway tickets at the PRS counter of Sudhani railway station. During the drive, they apprehended one person and recovered 4 PRS counter tickets worth more than Rs 9,000. In this connection, a case has been registered under section 143 of the Railways Act.

It may be mentioned here that the RPF of N F Railway apprehended 104 touts and recovered 1,102 railway tickets worth more than Rs 31.66 lakh from April to December 2022.

RPF of N. F. Railway keeps a close vigil on touting activities to prevent the illegal selling of railway tickets. Unauthorized supply and procurement of railway tickets is a punishable offence under section 143 of the Railways Act.

