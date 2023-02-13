Are you ready to make Valentine’s Day 2023 in Guwahati an unforgettable experience? If you are looking for ideas to spend the most romantic day of the year in a unique and exciting way, you have come to the right place. Guwahati has plenty of fun activities for couples to enjoy and celebrate the day of love. From romantic dinners to thrilling adventures, there is something for everyone in this vibrant city. So, make the most of this Valentine’s Day by exploring the city and creating unforgettable memories.

Here’s a list of five things to do this Valentine’s Day in Guwahati.

What better way for couples to celebrate Valentine’s Day than eloping to a secluded, romantic getaway? Campsites in Guwahati are perfect for a fun and adventurous weekend with your partner. Surrounded by pristine forests and rolling hills, there are plenty of campsites to escape from the hustle and bustle of the city. From unique alpine tent stays in Encamp adventures to adventurous eco camps in Chanaka Eco camp in Pobitora, it’s where you and your bae can relax, rejuvenate and reconnect with nature. From hiking and camping to bird watching and stargazing, there is something for everyone at these campsites.

Image Credit: www.encampadventures.com/

2) Cruise Date

Enjoy a magical sunset over the majestic Brahmaputra River on a cruise with your special one. From Alfresco Grand to B&R river cruise and Brahmaputra Cruise, there are plenty of options for a blissful ride for you and your significant other to soak in the beauty of nature and return safely. What makes it special is its bar-cum-restaurant, where you can sip on wine, relax and admire the magnificent view as you sail by.

Image Credit: www.alfrescogrand.com/

3) Ropeway Date

If your special someone is always up for an adventure, a ropeway date is one of the best fun activities you could think of for Valentine’s Day. Witness India’s longest river ropeway, about 2 kilometres in length, run from Guwahati to North Guwahati. The panoramic view of Umananda temple and Brahmaputra river flowing over Guwahati city is oh-so-worth watching. Trust us, spending some fun time with your partner on this ropeway will make for an unforgettable experience!

4) Movie Date

In search of a unique and memorable way to spend Valentine’s Day in Guwahati? How about something light and playful like going for a movie? From PVR Cinemas to INOX to Cinepolis, there are various options to choose from. You and your partner can enjoy a lovely afternoon (or evening) watching a fun film, munching on some popcorn, doing some shopping and rekindling those memories.

Image Credits: Freepik.com

5) Dinner Date

What better way to spend Valentine’s Day 2023 in Guwahati than planning a dinner date. From chic cafes to exotic multi-cuisine restaurants to hip & happening bars, there are plenty of venues to get the romantic vibe going!

Image Credits: Freepik.com

So, these were five fun things to do this Valentine’s Day in Guwahati. Do you agree with this list? Did we miss out on anything exciting? Let us know in the comments below!

