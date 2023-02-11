Army-Assam govt MoU to upskill ex-servicemen soon: Lt Gen. Kalita

Guwahati: An agreement between the Indian Army and the Assam government is expected soon for skill training of ex-servicemen, GoC-in-C, Eastern Command, Lt Gen. RP Kalita said here on Saturday.

He inaugurated a two-day job rally at the Narangi Military Station in the city and was optimistic that 500-600 former army personnel would find employment by the end of the programme.

“Skill development of ex-servicemen is very important. We are already in talks with the Assam government in this regard.

“An MoU with Assam Skill Development Mission (ASDM) could happen soon,” Lt Gen. Kalita said.

He also said the state government has already announced that it would recruit retired army officers in the rank of deputy superintendents of police in its battalions for training Assam Police personnel.

He said 1,500-2,000 ex-servicemen have participated in the job rally and around 30 corporate houses, from different sectors like telecom, infrastructure development and life insurance, are also present.

“We are hopeful that 500-600 ex-servicemen will get placement through this programme, which is open for all such former army personnel from North East,” he said.

Earlier addressing a meeting on the occasion, Lt Gen Kalita lauded the Assam government’s cooperation in helping ex-servicemen find employment.

He also emphasised that along with physical health, the mental adaptability of former servicemen is also strong.

